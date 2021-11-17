ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) received a €21.00 ($24.71) price target from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.11% from the stock’s current price.

PSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.76) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($13.29) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €19.74 ($23.23).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of PSM opened at €15.21 ($17.89) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 7.33. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of €12.12 ($14.26) and a 52-week high of €19.00 ($22.35).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.