Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.79) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.97). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.17) to ($1.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $123,000.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 2.24. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

