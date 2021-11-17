Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 32,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 68,195 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 2.24. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.75.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. Analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PTGX. Northland Securities raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

