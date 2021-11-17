Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03, RTT News reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

PLX traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.06. 21,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.51. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $7.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 3,723,538.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,861,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,861,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.09% of Protalix BioTherapeutics worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

