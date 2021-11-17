Prothena Co. plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Prothena in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.24. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Fox-Davies Capital initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

Prothena stock opened at $55.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.24. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75.

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,385,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $571,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 1,129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.