Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Update

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the October 14th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 750,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,837. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drugs treats several life threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer.

