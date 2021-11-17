Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Update

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the October 14th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 750,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,837. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.
About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals
