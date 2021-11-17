Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 2,356 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Livent worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.56, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $32.89.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

