Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,138 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of Axcelis Technologies worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,812,000 after acquiring an additional 84,664 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,635,000 after acquiring an additional 766,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,947,000 after acquiring an additional 60,211 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after acquiring an additional 89,816 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 590,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 63,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $176,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $75,952.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,664 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,593. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

