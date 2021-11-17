Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,214,000 after buying an additional 595,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC opened at $134.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.26. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $95.26 and a 1 year high of $134.17.

