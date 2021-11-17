Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 78,817 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $85.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $89.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.90.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THRM. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.