PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) Trading Up 3.2%

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) shares were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 90,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

About PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF)

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk engages in the development, distribution, and trading of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following divisions: Prescription Pharmaceutical, Consumer Health, Nutritionals, and Distribution and Logistic. The Prescription Pharmaceutical division offers generic drugs, branded generics, and licensed drugs, which are distributed to hospitals, pharmacies, and drug stores.

