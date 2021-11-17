PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Up 291.4% in October

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 291.4% from the October 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PURE Bioscience stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,413. PURE Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 million and a PE ratio of -11.37.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

