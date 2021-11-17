PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Up 291.4% in October

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 291.4% from the October 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PURE Bioscience stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,413. PURE Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 million and a PE ratio of -11.37.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter.

PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

