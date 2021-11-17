Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 133 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.54 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.18 and a 200 day moving average of $82.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

