Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,919 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 314.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.12.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $302.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $323.10. The company has a market cap of $752.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.68, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

