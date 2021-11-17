Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 140.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

