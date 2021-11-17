PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.07, but opened at $13.10. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 21,727 shares.

Specifically, Director Fernando Musa bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,268.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,627,327.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 17,380 shares of company stock worth $189,256.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $440,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,468,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $667,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 17,343,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,173,000 after acquiring an additional 161,062 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

