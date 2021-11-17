PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 6,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,001,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

PCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.27.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fernando Musa bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $39,268.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,627,327.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,380 shares of company stock worth $189,256 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.