Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,759 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Purple Innovation worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,835,000 after purchasing an additional 664,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after acquiring an additional 527,447 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after acquiring an additional 374,708 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after buying an additional 569,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,223,000 after buying an additional 491,236 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRPL shares. B. Riley lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

PRPL stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $895.39 million, a P/E ratio of 223.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

