Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 40.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of PXS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.51. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Univest Sec reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

