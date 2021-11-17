Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Churchill Downs Incorporated Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Churchill Downs in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $237.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $174.53 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.40.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.667 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

