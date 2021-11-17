Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Latham Group, Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Latham Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SWIM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Latham Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latham Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Latham Group stock opened at $22.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Latham Group by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

