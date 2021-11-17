Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Affirm Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Affirm in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affirm’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AFRM. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.07.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $151.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.62. Affirm has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion and a PE ratio of -48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 73.88%.

In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total transaction of $1,684,153.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,064 shares of company stock worth $24,844,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at $4,376,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at $1,871,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

