Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for CAE Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

CAE has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins cut their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $29.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.24. CAE has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 80.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in CAE during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 44.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 50.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

