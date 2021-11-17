Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO) Reduced by Analyst (TSE:MDN)

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of 127619 (MDN.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO)’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 127619 (MDN.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

127619 has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.07.

127619 (MDN.TO) Company Profile

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

