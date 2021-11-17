Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Western Midstream Partners, LP Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

NYSE:WES opened at $21.88 on Monday. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 3.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 58.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WES. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

