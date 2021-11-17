Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Olaplex in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olaplex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $27.61 on Monday. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

In other Olaplex news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 24,000 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

