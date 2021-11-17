Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Lowered by Analyst

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Utz Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UTZ. Stephens dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

NYSE UTZ opened at $16.59 on Monday. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 1.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Utz Brands by 41.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,773,971.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 6,069 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $97,286.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,273. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

