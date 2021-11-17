QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.480-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.QIAGEN also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.600-$ EPS.

QGEN stock opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.20. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.24.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on QGEN. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a hold rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QIAGEN stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of QIAGEN worth $44,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.