QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Neil A. Johnson Purchases 35,000 Shares

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider Neil A. Johnson purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £93,100 ($121,635.75).

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 266.20 ($3.48) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 310.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 329.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. QinetiQ Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 263.40 ($3.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 437 ($5.71) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

