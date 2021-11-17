QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.46.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM opened at $181.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $183.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.