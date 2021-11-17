Quantstamp Reaches Market Cap of $39.35 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Quantstamp coin can now be bought for $0.0551 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $39.35 million and $457,260.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00048766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.30 or 0.00227935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

About Quantstamp

QSP is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

