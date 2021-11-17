QuantumScape’s (QS) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.86.

NYSE:QS opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $132.73. The company has a quick ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 42.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 10.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $6,460,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $443,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 845,255 shares of company stock worth $19,273,631 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 109.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 1,837.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,473 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP bought a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,271,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,721,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 42.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,122,000 after acquiring an additional 757,144 shares during the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

