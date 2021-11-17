Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Given New C$2.10 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

QUTIF opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Questor Technology has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

Questor Technology, Inc is a clean energy technology company that helps its clients meet their emission reduction targets. The firm manufactures and services waste gas incinerator systems, provides combustion and burner-related oilfield services as well as power generation systems. Its proprietary incinerator technology is utilized worldwide in the management of methane, hydrogen sulphide gas, volatile organic hydrocarbons, hazardous air pollutants and BTEX gases ensuring sustainable development, community acceptance and regulatory compliance.

