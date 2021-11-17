Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:RXT opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 148,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Further Reading: Net Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.