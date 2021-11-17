Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Price Down 6.4% Following Insider Selling

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)’s stock price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.19. 3,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 228,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Specifically, CEO Randall Whittaker Atkins sold 57,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $890,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 71.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

METC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $530.19 million, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

