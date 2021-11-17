Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.63

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 75632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 183.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,103,000 after buying an additional 557,270 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 424,254 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,578,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,129,000 after purchasing an additional 406,632 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus during the second quarter worth approximately $7,961,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rambus by 68.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,084,000 after purchasing an additional 253,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

