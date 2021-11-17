Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) PT Lowered to $24.00

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.14% from the company’s previous close.

RPID has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid Micro Biosystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of RPID stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.27. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPID. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

