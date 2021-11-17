Raymond James Analysts Give Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) a $55.00 Price Target

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) has been given a $55.00 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

NYSE WPM opened at $44.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.40. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 206.9% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 18,536 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $75,056,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 139.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 137,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

