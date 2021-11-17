Raymond James Downgrades CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) to Market Perform

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COR. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.62.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $171.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.85. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $173.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 340.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

