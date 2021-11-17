Raymond James Increases Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$48.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HCG. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Home Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.86.

Shares of HCG opened at C$44.72 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a one year low of C$28.26 and a one year high of C$46.92. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.53.

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 2,000 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.50 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$555,000.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

