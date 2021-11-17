Raymond James Weighs in on NexGen Energy Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) – Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for NexGen Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NXE. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Shares of NXE opened at $5.27 on Monday. NexGen Energy has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 41.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

