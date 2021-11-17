Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.620-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on RYN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:RYN opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.08%.

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rayonier stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

