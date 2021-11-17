Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Down 47.7% in October

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the October 14th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Reaves Utility Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.54. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,646. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,788 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 100,532 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $3,179,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3,331.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,043 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 58,293 shares during the period.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

