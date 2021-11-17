Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/16/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $225.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $230.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $223.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $220.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/11/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $250.00 to $360.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $250.00 to $360.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $235.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $257.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $257.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $275.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/5/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $245.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $220.00 to $250.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $220.00 to $250.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,813,238. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.99 and a 200 day moving average of $204.06. The company has a market cap of $747.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $323.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

