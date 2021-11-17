Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.66

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.66 and last traded at $71.53, with a volume of 8742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Recruit alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.61.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.