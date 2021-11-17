Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Red River Bancshares from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.92. Red River Bancshares has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $65.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 30.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

