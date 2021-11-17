RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 103,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 637,827 shares.The stock last traded at $10.25 and had previously closed at $10.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90.

Get RedBall Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBAC. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in RedBall Acquisition by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for RedBall Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedBall Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.