REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $10,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in REGENXBIO by 29.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 92.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,233 shares of company stock worth $2,295,699. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.00. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

