Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on REKR. B. Riley dropped their price target on Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rekor Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Shares of Rekor Systems stock opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. Rekor Systems has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $25.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 148.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rekor Systems will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $1,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $57,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 29.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 50.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 18.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 20.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. 48.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.