Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on REKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of Rekor Systems stock opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66. Rekor Systems has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rekor Systems will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rekor Systems news, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $57,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 200.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 4,532.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 820,340 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000. Arctis Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 14.7% in the second quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 2,322,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,599,000 after acquiring an additional 296,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 108.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 274,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

